Sikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7: Who’s winning - Salman Khan’s action-thriller or Shah Rukh Khan movie

Sikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7: Bollywood's latest release starring Salman Khan is making waves at the box office after its earnings picked up again on Saturday, Day 7. The action thriller registered 6.29 percent uptick in earnings on April 6. As the movie completed seven-day run in theatres, it's time to compare its performance with 2023 Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan.’

Sikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7 AR Murugadoss directorial film, which released in theatres on the occasion of Eid continues its glorious run as it raked in ₹3.72 crore net in India on April 5, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. This brings Week 1 - seven-day- domestic Box Office earnings to total to ₹97.47 crore net.

Siddharth Anand helmed action-thriller Pathaan - one of the biggest openers in Hindi cinema - had collected ₹23 crore at the Indian box office on its seventh day in theatres, according to Sacnilk figures. SRK movie had opened to a whopping ₹57 crore net in India while Salman Khan starrer could not even make half the amount and did a business of ₹26 crore net. Seven-day India Box Office earnings of Pathaan remain unmatched, which were reported to be around ₹330.25 crore net - more than triple to that of Sikandar's.

Sikandar vs Pathaan Worldwide Box Office collection Although Sikandar's domestic box office collection is way behind that of Pathaan, the movie has been performing well in the overseas market. Notably, Salman Khan movie became Bollywood's highest opener in the overseas markets when it minted $2.25 million worldwide.

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed ₹178.16 crore at the worldwide box office during its six-day run in theatres. However, Sacnilk reports that Sikandar amassed ₹154.35 crore gross in 6-days. This figure is a sum of ₹111.35 crore gross India box office earnings and the rest ₹43 crore gross were amassed in the overseas market.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Pathaan grossed ₹593.70 crore at the worldwide box office during its six-day run in theatres. A staggering ₹225 crore gross came from the overseas business while the remaining ₹368.70 crore gross earnings came from domestic business.