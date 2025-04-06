Sikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7: Who’s winning - Salman Khan’s action-thriller or Shah Rukh Khan movie

Sikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7: AR Murugadoss directorial film starring Salman Khan has completed seven days in theatres. It's time to know who's winning - Salman Khan's action-thriller or Shah Rukh Khan movie.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Apr 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Sikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s latest Bollywood movie witnessed an uptick in earnings on Saturday.

Sikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7: Bollywood's latest release starring Salman Khan is making waves at the box office after its earnings picked up again on Saturday, Day 7. The action thriller registered 6.29 percent uptick in earnings on April 6. As the movie completed seven-day run in theatres, it's time to compare its performance with 2023 Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan.’

Advertisement

Sikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7

AR Murugadoss directorial film, which released in theatres on the occasion of Eid continues its glorious run as it raked in 3.72 crore net in India on April 5, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. This brings Week 1 - seven-day- domestic Box Office earnings to total to 97.47 crore net.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna’s 29th birthday: 5 must-watch movies of Pushpa star on OTT

Siddharth Anand helmed action-thriller Pathaan - one of the biggest openers in Hindi cinema - had collected 23 crore at the Indian box office on its seventh day in theatres, according to Sacnilk figures. SRK movie had opened to a whopping 57 crore net in India while Salman Khan starrer could not even make half the amount and did a business of 26 crore net. Seven-day India Box Office earnings of Pathaan remain unmatched, which were reported to be around 330.25 crore net - more than triple to that of Sikandar's.

Advertisement

Sikandar vs Pathaan Worldwide Box Office collection

Although Sikandar's domestic box office collection is way behind that of Pathaan, the movie has been performing well in the overseas market. Notably, Salman Khan movie became Bollywood's highest opener in the overseas markets when it minted $2.25 million worldwide.

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed 178.16 crore at the worldwide box office during its six-day run in theatres. However, Sacnilk reports that Sikandar amassed 154.35 crore gross in 6-days. This figure is a sum of 111.35 crore gross India box office earnings and the rest 43 crore gross were amassed in the overseas market.

Also Read | Loveyapa streams on OTT, netizens say ‘JCB ki khudai better watch’
Advertisement

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Pathaan grossed 593.70 crore at the worldwide box office during its six-day run in theatres. A staggering 225 crore gross came from the overseas business while the remaining 368.70 crore gross earnings came from domestic business.

Also Read | Test review: Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth’s movie thrills audience

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentSikandar vs Pathaan Box Office collection Day 7: Who’s winning - Salman Khan’s action-thriller or Shah Rukh Khan movie
First Published:6 Apr 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App