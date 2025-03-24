With less than a week left until Salman Khan's highly anticipated Eid release, Sikandar's UAE advance booking numbers have already made history.

For Eid, the biggest festival in the Middle Eastern country, Sikandar showed better trends in UAE than Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.

However, the present collections of the Salman Khan film in a country like UAE, where he enjoys a massive fan base, are unimpressive.

Sikandar is slated to hit theatres on 30 March 2025.

According to a Koimoi report, pre-sales for Sikandar tickets have commenced only at limited chains in the UAE.

Movie analyst Nishit Shaw said Sikandar sold 799 tickets across 253 shows at VOX Cinemas seven days before its release. The Salman Khan starrer earned AED 45.76K ( ₹10.71 lakh) via advance booking for the opening day.

These figures, however, are only from a single chain because the shows are available only on limited screens.

Sikandar vs Singham Again Compared to the data from Ajay Devgn's movie from seven days before its release, Sikandar has earned nearly ₹3 lakh more.

Singham Again registered pre-sales of AED28.9K (INR 6.76 lakhs) at VOX Cinemas in the UAE, compared to AED 45.76K ( ₹10.71 lakh) for Sikandar.

But there is a big catch! Salman's movie has 73% more shows in the UAE compared to Singham Again. According to a Koimoi report, Singham Again had only 67 shows in the country, whereas Salman Khan's Sikandar already has 253 shows available.

How much Sikandar needs to be a hit? By the basic box office rule, a film must earn double its budget to be a clean hit.

Therefore, Sikandar's ₹200 crore budget must earn ₹400 crore net at the Indian box office. If the film achieves this total, it will become Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film domestically.

Sikandar trailer The Sikandar trailer features Salman Khan aka Sanjay aka Sikandar as a saviour for those suffering. Rashmika appears as his wife who seemingly dies after an incident. Determined to seek justice, Sikandar reaches Mumbai to lock horns with the corrupt Minister Pradhan, by Sathyaraj.