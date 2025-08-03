Silo Season 3: Cast, plot, new faces, and everything to know about Apple TV+’s dystopian epic

Apple TV+ has officially renewed its hit sci-fi series ‘Silo’ for a third season, continuing the story based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian trilogy ‘Wool, Shift, and Dust’.

The critically acclaimed series explores the lives of 10,000 survivors living deep underground in a silo, cut off from a toxic world above and governed by strict rules and deadly secrets.

‘Silo’ Season 3 plot At the centre of the mystery is Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer determined to uncover the truth behind a murder and the origins of their confined society.

Season 3 will go back in time, drawing from Howey’s second novel, Shift, to explore the events that led to the construction of the silo system.

“We get into the origin story [of the Pez dispenser], but we’re also deep into our silo world,” showrunner Graham Yost told TIME in January 2025. “There’ll also be more to learn about the dirty bomb."

Yost added in a December 2024 press release, “It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons.”

‘Silo’ Season 3 release date While no official release date has been announced, Apple confirmed on X that filming for season 3 wrapped in May 2025. Seasons 3 and 4 are being filmed back-to-back.

Meet the cast of ‘Silo’ Season 3 Most of the main cast is expected to return, including Rebecca Ferguson, Steve Zahn, Common, Harriet Walter, Clare Perkins, and others. Jessica Henwick and Ashley Zukerman, who appeared in the season 2 finale, will join as regulars. Tim Robbins and Iain Glen may not return.

Where can you stream ‘Silo’ Season 3? Season 3 will offer a rare glimpse of the outside world, bringing light—literally and figuratively—into the dark, claustrophobic narrative.