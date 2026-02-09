Singer Arijit Singh singing Bollywood songs again? Aamir Khan’s post sparks curiosity, ‘Fingers crossed’

Social media was pleasantly surprised to see Aamir Khan’s post on Twitter (now X). The post follows Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback singing.

The Bollywood actor posted a photo with singer Arijit Singh and wrote: “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The 4 days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical.”

The post from Aamir Khan Productions piques curiosity as Singh has already announced his retirement from playback singing. Now, Aamir Khan’s post confirms that he is singing for the actor’s upcoming movie starring Junaid Khan. It marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut.

Since Arijit Singh has shifted his base out of Mumbai, many Bollywood professionals now visit his native place, Jiaganj, to collaborate with him. Earlier, composer Salim visited his home and made music. Even Ed Sheeran went to Murshidabad in West Bengal to record and shoot for Saphire.

“Hold on. He just declared retirement from playback singing, right?? Am I missing something here??” wondered one social media user.

One user seemed confident that Arijit Singh was out of his retirement: “Only Aamir Khan could have convinced him.”

“Wow.. retirement ke baad bhi gaaya (he sang even after retirement), so sweet,” posted another user.

“So, a playback recording happens after the retirement announcement? Fingers crossed for more filmy songs from Arijit,” commented another user.

Even Amazon Music India joined the social media chatter: “Sitting on the edge of my seat to hear this.”

Arijit Singh's concert with Anoushka Shankar Arijit Singh earlier performed his first concert in Kolkata just days after announcing his retirement from playback singing. Multiple videos and photos from the show flooded social media. Singh appeared with sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

At the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Anoushka warmly welcomed him while the audience responded with loud cheers. Arijit admitted that he felt nervous and thanked her for inviting him.

He later joined Anoushka and percussionist Bickram Ghosh to sing Maya Bhora Raati, a classic Bengali composition by Pandit Ravi Shankar. The song was originally voiced by Lakshmi Shankar. The singer also shared that he had visited Anoushka’s home earlier to compose music.

Social media users reacted to a video of Arijit Singh performing the Bengali song.

“He would 100% turn into an international sensation and heavyweight classical solo singer in the near future... one day people would wonder he used to sing film songs also,” commented a social media user.