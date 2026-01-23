Singer Jubin Nautiyal meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): Singer Jubin Nautiyal on Thursday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Taking to his X handle, CM Dhami shared a picture with Jubin from their meeting that took place at the CM residence.

"The renowned playback singer and son of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, @JubinNautiyal, paid a visit to the official CM residence," he wrote in the caption.

On the work front for Jubin Nautiyal, the singer lent his vocals for the song 'Aasma Aasma' from Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'.

The song was unveiled on Thursday, bringing real, lived-in love alive on screen, "capturing the quiet excitement and vulnerability of a couple still finding their way through romance," read a press note.

Soulfully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, Aasma strikes an emotional chord.

Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will present Do Deewane Seher Mein. It stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, directed by Ravi Udyawar.

The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

On the other hand, he was also a part of the Unity Promo Fest 2025, which concluded on a grand and celebratory note in Tripura last year.

The festival concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony, blending culture, celebration and music. The highlight of the evening was a live concert by popular singer Jubin Nautiyal, which drew an overwhelming turnout and created an electrifying atmosphere as thousands joined in to celebrate the spirit of unity.