Singer Kelly Clarkson postpones opening night of Las Vegas residency show due to vocal issues

California [US], July 5 (ANI): Singer Kelly Clarkson postponed the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, shortly before the event was meant to kick off on Friday night, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer-songwriter shared the news of her postponement, noting that the performance had been pushed back due to vocal issues.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice," wrote Clarkson on her Instagram post.

The American Idol winner further wrote, "I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong."

Clarkson cancelled the show's set for Friday and Saturday, but noted at the end of her statement that she "can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."

Before postponing her shows, Clarkson posted a photo of herself on stage during rehearsals for the big event.

"TONIGHT!! #OpeningNight #StudioSessions #VegasRehearsals," she wrote on Instagram.

Her Las Vegas residency, entitled Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, was announced earlier this year in February, reported The Hollywood Reporter.