Singer Keneeshaa Francis breaks silence amid online hate and death threats over Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi divorce

Singer Keneeshaa Francis has broken her silence following a storm of online abuse and death threats linked to the ongoing divorce saga between Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi.

The singer, who has been dragged into the couple’s personal feud, took to Instagram to make her stance clear: she will not be intimidated or silenced.

Keneesha Francis defends herself In a powerful message, Keneesha called out the vitriol and stood firm, stating she would not turn off comments or retreat from the public eye.

In one Instagram story, Keneeshaa posted an image of Goddess Durga and addressed the hate. "I understand that because most of you don't know my truth and pain, words like this and worse are easy to lay upon me. I'm sorry your assumptions are hurting you. But I pray to the Gods of light that someday soon, the truth will unfold. If I'm wrong, I'm ready to be punished by law. Until then, can I be allowed to breathe without hatred?" she wrote.

Keneesha Francis broke her silence over Ravi-Aarti's divorce.

She added another pointed statement in a follow-up story, stating, “I'm not turning off my comments or running away. I have nothing to hide from no body. You have the right to question my actions but please come do it to my face and I'm happy to show each one of you and in public my side of the story… Please take me to court if you're confident that I'm even a catalyst to anything… Do it rightfully (sic)!”

Keneesha Francis wrote about the online bullying and trolling she is facing.

The singer also highlighted the emotional toll of the backlash, asking, "Have any one of you even thought about what I'm going through with your curses, body-shaming, abuses, misogyny, falsifying facts and death threats (sic)?"

Aarti’s allegation of a “third person” The storm began after Aarti Ravi hinted at a third party being responsible for her marital breakdown. In a public statement, she said, "There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn't something between us - it was someone outside. The 'light of your life' brought only darkness to ours. That's the truth."

Although Aarti didn’t name Keneeshaa, speculation soared after Ravi had earlier praised the singer in a heartfelt, four-page message posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling her a “beautiful companion.”

Ravi Mohan defends Keneeshaa In his recent note, actor Ravi defended Keneeshaa’s role in his life.

"She stood by me on the night I left my own home barefoot… She is a beautiful companion, and I assure you this - She carries light. Kenisha Francis… chose to save a drowning man, very quickly became a lifeline of support when I had nothing but tears, blood, and the courage to walk away from a life that nearly broke me," he wrote.

Divorce battle escalates in court On May 22, 2025, the estranged couple appeared in the Chennai Family Court to file separate petitions. Ravi stated that he had no desire to continue the marriage, while Aarti demanded a monthly alimony of ₹40 lakh.