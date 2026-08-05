Singer Neha Bhasin's sharp dig at Bhumi Pednekar over NEET protest remarks: ‘Gooda nahi hai toh chup reh’

A war of words has broken out between the entertainment world, with singer Neha Bhasin publicly taking on actor Bhumi Pednekar over the latter's comments on the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 protests. The singer didn't hold back, dubbing Bhumi's stance "scripted" and accusing her of selectively picking which parts of the controversy to address.

What sparked the row The disagreement began after Bhumi shared a video on Instagram condemning the abusive language being used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during demonstrations organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities and a paper leak linked to NEET. Her comments quickly drew backlash online, with several users pointing out that she had remained silent on the police action against students during the Sansad March held on July 20.

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Neha Bhasin's response Weighing in on the controversy, Neha said her respect for the Prime Minister would have been greater had there been equal accountability for what she alleged was inappropriate conduct by police personnel toward women during the protests.

Taking direct aim at Bhumi, the singer referenced the actor's earlier reality show stint, suggesting her on-screen persona there was as rehearsed as her current stance on the protests, and added that if someone isn't willing to take a clear position, staying silent would be the better option.

In the caption accompanying her post, Neha argued that intimidating young protesters and women only reinforces patriarchal attitudes, and claimed that shifting the conversation toward religion or "sanskaar" distracts from what she described as deep-rooted corruption and an economic crisis facing the country.

What Bhumi Pednekar actually said In her original video, Bhumi expressed discomfort over the tone and language being used by young protesters, questioning whether such language would ever be used toward elders within one's own family, and stressing that it didn't reflect the country's cultural values.

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She went on to say that genuine national progress depends on collectively acknowledging both flaws and strengths, adding that the country's cultural and value system forms its foundation and shouldn't be abandoned, since doing so risks derailing meaningful, constructive conversation.

The bigger picture: NEET-UG 2026 protests Bhumi's remarks came against the backdrop of widespread protests over alleged irregularities and a paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, thousands of students gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding major reforms to the education system along with the resignation of the then Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan eventually stepped down on July 25, though protesters and the CJP have continued pushing for wider systemic changes.

Tensions escalated sharply on July 20, when police used batons and tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters marching toward Parliament. Several videos circulating online appeared to show plainclothes policemen assaulting demonstrators, sparking widespread outrage across social media.

Why Bhumi faced backlash Critics of Bhumi's video argued that while she was quick to condemn the offensive language used by protesters against the Prime Minister, she made no mention of the injuries students allegedly suffered during the police crackdown — a gap that many, including Neha Bhasin, felt reflected a one-sided narrative rather than a balanced take on the unfolding situation.