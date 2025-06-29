Singer Paul Simon cancels shows in Philadelphia last minute due to back pain

Washington DC [US], June 29 (ANI): Fans of iconic singer-songwriter Paul Simon were left disappointed after the artist cancelled his scheduled performances in Philadelphia due to health issues.

In a post shared on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'Sounds of Silence' singer announced the cancellation of his Saturday and Sunday performances (June 29, 2026) at the Philadelphia Academy of Music, citing chronic and intense back pain.

"Regretfully, Paul Simon must cancel two shows tonight, June 28 and tomorrow night, June 29, at Philadelphia's Academy of Music. Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today, it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention," read the post.

The team of Paul Simon reassured that the singer would return to complete his music tour.

"Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don't have the ability to reschedule them. However, we are hopeful that after this minor surgical procedure, which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates," read Paul Simon's Instagram post.

The post went on to say that full refunds will be provided to those who purchased tickets in advance for the show.

The post read, "In the meantime, please go to your point of purchase or local ticket provider for a full refund."

According to Variety, Simon, who is currently on his 'A Quiet Celebration Tour,' performed at the Philadelphia venue only two days prior on Thursday.

It was the first of three shows to take place in the city. After the stint on the East Coast, the tour heads to the Terrace Theatre at the Long Beach Performing Arts Centre on July 7.

Especially considering the surgery, it is unclear how Simon's health will affect the rest of the tour.

After stopping in Long Beach, California, Simon is set to do a five-night stint at Los Angeles' Disney Hall, reported Variety.