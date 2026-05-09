Singer Suchitra targets Trisha Krishnan, says 'I don't like her' while commenting on Vijay’s political future

Singer Suchitra has made blunt remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan and actor-politician Vijay, saying she “does not like Trisha at all” while offering her views on Vijay’s personal life and political future amid continued public scrutiny surrounding the Tamil star.

Singer Suchitra about Trisha Krishnan: ‘I don’t like her at all' Speaking in comments quoted by Firstpost, Suchitra said: “I don’t like Trisha at all. I will tell this objectively and will not let it colour my judgment. I like Vijay very much. I will give my opinion honestly without taking sides," Suchitra said, as quoted by Firstpost.

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She went on to make wider observations about Vijay’s current circumstances, linking his personal life to his transition into politics.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did singer Suchitra say about Trisha Krishnan? ⌵ Singer Suchitra stated that she "does not like Trisha at all" and would offer her opinions objectively, without letting her personal feelings influence her judgment on actor Vijay's political future. 2 Why does Suchitra believe Vijay needs his father's guidance in politics? ⌵ Suchitra believes Vijay needs his father, Chandrashekhar, to guide him in politics, suggesting that he has become isolated and needs his father's support to achieve anything significant in the political arena. 3 What is the history of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's professional relationship? ⌵ Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have a long-standing professional association, having worked together in several successful Tamil films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo. Trisha has described their on-screen equation as comfortable due to their years of friendship and professional familiarity. 4 How did VCK emerge as a kingmaker in Tamil Nadu politics? ⌵ The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan, emerged as a kingmaker by announcing its support for Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Assembly election, helping TVK secure the necessary numbers to form the government. 5 What was MK Stalin's message to the new Tamil Nadu government? ⌵ MK Stalin extended his best wishes to Vijay's TVK government and requested them to continue implementing welfare schemes for women, youth, students, children, marginalized communities, and government employees to ensure the state's continued progress.

“Parasites tend to enter the lives of successful people when they become isolated. Vijay has isolated himself by distancing himself from his parents and wife. He is alone but has done no soul-searching till now. Amidst this, he has come into politics; to be honest about it he needs his father Chandrashekhar who may steer him through political waters otherwise he would achieve nothing in politics because if any good things can happen to him in politics they should be supported by his father," she said.

The comments have added to ongoing discussion around Vijay, who has been gradually shifting his focus from cinema to politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as he prepares for a larger political role in Tamil Nadu.

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More about Vijay and Trisha's working relationship Much of the speculation in recent months has centred on Vijay’s long-standing professional association with Trisha Krishnan. The pair are among Tamil cinema’s most recognised on-screen duos and have worked together in several commercially successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and, most recently, Leo. Their reunion in Leo marked their first major film collaboration in more than a decade.

Trisha has previously spoken positively about their working relationship, describing their on-set equation as one built over many years of friendship and professional familiarity. In earlier interviews promoting Leo, she described working with Vijay again as comfortable due to their long association in the industry.

Also Read | 9 must-watch films of Thalapathy Vijay

Reports of strain in Vijay’s marriage gained wider attention earlier this year after his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, was reported to have filed for divorce following more than two decades of marriage. The development quickly triggered intense speculation across social media and entertainment circles, with many online users linking the reported split to Vijay’s long-discussed friendship with actor Trisha Krishnan.

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The speculation intensified after Vijay and Trisha were seen together at a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai shortly after reports of the divorce proceedings surfaced.