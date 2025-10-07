Singer Tom Morello to make Indian debut in December

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tom Morello is set to bring his tour to India this December, BookMyShow Live announced on Tuesday.

Morello will travel across three cities. He will first perform in Gurugram on December 17th at HUDA Gymkhana. The singer will next travel to Mumbai, where he will have his concert on December 19, followed by his last stop at Bengaluru's Phoenix Marketcity, according to a press release.

It is co-produced by Morello and BookMyShow Live.

Morello said India has always been on his list. "India has always been on my map - a country with a passionate audience that has followed my music and message for years. To finally bring these songs to life on stage in India is incredibly special. Music is about connection, revolution and soul and I cannot wait to share that energy with fans in India this December," he said in the statement.

Morello’s three-city India Tour marks the first in a series of defining rock live shows under the banner of Bandland On Tour, an extension of Bandland, the rock and alternative music Intellectual Property (IP) of BookMyShow Live.

Naman Pugalia, chief business officer at Live Events, BookMyShow added, "Live music in India is at an inflection point. Audiences are no longer passive consumers but active participants shaping its future. Rock, with its history of rebellion and reinvention, has seen a powerful revival in recent years, and at BookMyShow Live, we’ve been proud to drive that resurgence through the incredible globally renowned artists we’ve brought to stages across India."

"Tom Morello’s arrival builds on this momentum. His tour is a cultural statement, one that validates the depth of India’s audiences while marking another milestone in the evolution of live music in the country."