Sinners actor Hailee Steinfeld welcomes first baby with husband Josh Allen

Los Angeles [US], April 5 (ANI): Actor Hailee Steinfeld has officially stepped into a new phase of life as a mom.

The 'Sinners' star has welcomed her first child with her husband, Josh Allen. The couple shared the happy news with fans.

According to PEOPLE, the 29-year-old actress announced the arrival of their baby girl through a post on her Substack titled "Special Delivery." Sharing her joy, she wrote, "Our baby girl has arrived!! We're feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes."

Earlier in December, the duo had revealed that they were expecting their first child. Hailee had shared glimpses from her life in a birthday post, where she included a video showing her baby bump while standing in the snow with Josh Allen, who was seen kissing her stomach. The moment was later shared on Instagram as well, where Allen commented, "I love you."

Earlier this year, Josh Allen also spoke about becoming a father during a press interaction after the Buffalo Bills introduced Joe Brady as their new head coach, according to PEOPLE. Talking about the days ahead, Allen said that he is excited and ready to take things step by step.

He said, "I mean, to the best of our abilities. But I've known this well in advance. I've got siblings who have kids, and I've got a lot of friends who have kids. I don't know if you can plan too far in advance." He added, "So I'm very much looking forward to that with my wife, becoming a dad. It's something that I will take with great pride."

Calling it the most important role of his life, Allen said, "This is the most important thing I'll ever be in my life, being a dad." Hailee and Allen announced they were expecting their first baby in December last year.