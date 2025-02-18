Singer Udit Narayan was teased by the paparazzi over a recent controversy involving a video of him kissing a few female fans during a live concert that emerged on the internet.

Udit Narayan was attending the success bash of The Roshans, and his public appearance was after the controversy. He sang the famous song Papa Kehte Hain at the request of the paparazzi as well. As he walked towards the venue, the paparazzi said. “Sir, ek kiss ho jaaye.” The singer ignored the remark.

Social media reacts Several Reddit users made fun of the incident as the video emerged online. One of the users said, “It's all fun and games till Udit ji grabs the pap and fulfils his wish.”

“This is absolute cinema,” added another.

“I almost thought he was going to grab someone on his way out (laughing emoji),” said another user.

A Reddit user added, “That lady looked worried that he might just suddenly attack her with a kiss on his way in!”

Udit Narayan controversy A video of Udit Narayan kissing a female fan during a concert emerged on the internet. Following the heavy backlash, the singer called it 'unconditional love for fans.'

“Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (Fans are so passionate, you know," Udit Narayan told HT City.

