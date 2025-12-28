Sirai Twitter review: Netizens praise lead stars, call it ‘a good film to come out at end of year’

The action thriller Sirai, which hit theatres on 25 December 2025, has captured fans’ attention from day one. Starring Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, and Anishma Anilkumar, the film marks the directorial debut of Suresh Rajakumari. It is reportedly the second project featuring a storyline penned by Tamizh in collaboration with Vikram Prabhu. Reports suggest that the opening scene’s intensity immediately gripped audiences, drawing them into the narrative within minutes.

Fans share positive feedback on social media Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions. Comments such as “A good film to come out at the end of this year”, “Intense & beautiful film”, and “The climax is touching” were widely circulated. Many rated the film 3.5/5, adding, “You can walk out of the theater with a smile.” Some cautioned viewers, saying, “Don’t go in with high expectations and watch it.” Overall, the general consensus suggests that the film has not disappointed.

Vikram Prabhu’s portrayal has received significant appreciation, with fans commenting, “He is the perfect choice for this role” and “A solid performance after the film 'Taanakkaran'.” Performances by the actors playing Abdul and Kalai were described as “realistic performances,” while LK Akshay Kumar’s introduction in the film was praised. Justin Prabhakaran’s background score was also highlighted for enhancing the emotional impact.

The narrative of ‘Sirai’ was written by the well-known Tamizh, who previously directed ‘Taanakkaran’. The film draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of a former police officer, enriched with fictional musical elements. Backed by a premium production house that recently produced hits like ‘Master’ and ‘Leo’ starring Vijay, ‘Sirai’ marks the debut venture of Akshay Kumar.

