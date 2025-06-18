Sister Midnight OTT release: When and where to watch Radhika Apte's ‘boldest’ movie online

Sister Midnight OTT release: Radhika Apte's movie, Sister Midnight, is all set to debut online for OTT users in India, following its digital release in the UK.

The movie features Radhika Apte in what has been touted as her “boldest role yet” alongside Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, and Smita Tambe.

The dark comedy, directed by Karan Kandhari, was nominated for Outstanding British Debut at this year's BAFTA awards. It was also received warmly at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won a Golden Camera nomination and a spot in the Directors' Fortnight section.

Sister Midnight OTT release: When and where to watch According to an official announcement by distributor Altitude Films, Sister Midnight has begun streaming on a VOD (Video-on-Demand) basis on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play in the UK.

Sharing a review by American film critic Mark Kermode, Altitude Films wrote that the movie is “Very sharp. Very funny. Very surprising.”

“BAFTA-nominated SISTER MIDNIGHT is available to buy or rent on digital now!” they wrote in their Instagram post.

However, Sister Midnight is still not available on any OTT platforms for Indian viewers who saw a limited theatrical release on May 30.

But, according to media reports, the Radhika Apte movie will soon debut online for Indian users, too, likely on Amazon Prime Video. An official confirmation for Indian viewers is awaited.

Watch trailer here:

Sister Midnight OTT release: Plot Directed with an offbeat vision, the movie follows Uma, played by Radhika Apte, a young bride stuck in an awkward arranged marriage in Mumbai.

As her loneliness grows, so do her animalistic urges, turning the story into a strange, chaotic, and often hilarious descent into madness.