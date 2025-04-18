Sister Midnight: Radhika Aptes first-look poster reminds fans of the 1976 film Taxi Driver

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): The first look of actor Radhika Apte's upcoming film 'Sister Midnight' is finally out.

The makers took to their Instagram account on Friday to share the poster, giving fans a glimpse of Radhika in a new avatar. This film also marks her return to acting after she became a mother in December 2024.

The poster shows Radhika standing on a dark street, holding a mop, dressed in a green and blue saree.

Soon after the poster was shared online, fans chimed in on the comment section to draw comparisons to the famous 1976 film Taxi Driver. The caption with the poster called it "the official US Taxi Driver-inspired poster."

One wrote, "I saw the trailer and this will be an epic movie," while another said, "Instantly reminded me of the Taxi Driver poster."

Take a look

The movie is directed and written by Karan Kandhari. It will first hit theatres in New York on May 16 and then in Los Angeles on May 23. More cities will be announced soon. The poster was created by designer James Paterson.

'Sister Midnight' is a black comedy that explores real-life struggles, emotions, and womanhood. Radhika plays Uma, a woman dealing with boredom and expectations in her life. The film is set in Mumbai and shows her journey across places like Marine Drive, Bandstand, and the Mumbai local train.