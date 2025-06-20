Sitaare Zameen Par advance booking: Aamir Khan film eyeing ₹6 crore+ business on opening day, to rely on word of mouth

Sitaare Zameen Par advance booking: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to bring back his magic on the big screen with his own production, Sitaare Zameen Par. The spiritual sequel of his hit film Taare Zameen Par, marks the acting debut of 10 special actors. The film will be out in theatres from 9 am onwards on Friday across India.

Sitaare Zameen Par advance booking Ahead of its highly anticipated release, advance booking figures offer an early glimpse into the film’s box office prospects.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to debut in theatres with over ₹6 crore business on day 1.

Aamir's film will be screened in over 9,000 shows across India, an increase from the number of shows predicted on the website;

As of Friday 8 am, Sitaare Zameen Par has so far sold 1,15,344 tickets for 9,542 shows in all languages nationwide. The film has now made a business of ₹3.31 crore from advance booking ticket sales.

Considering blocked seats, the film is now set to open with ₹6.88 crore gross earnings.

Delhi NCR is leading with the highest revenue from the early bookings, collecting ₹1.32 crore for 1,056 shows. Next on the list is Mumbai with ₹83.14 lakh gross earnings for 798 shows in the city.

Insider on early predictions for Sitaare Zameen Par Talking about the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted to Live Mint, “The advance booking is not in sync with the star status of Aamir Khan. Yes, the advances should have been better because Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after a big gap with his own production, starring in it. It should have been better. I genuinely believe Sitaare Zameen Par is a word-of-mouth film. It should grow with word of mouth.”

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It also stars Genelia D'Souza.

The film will majorly clash with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 at the ticket window.

Adarsh shared how Aamir's film remains unbothered this week at the box office.