Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking: Aamir Khan's film gears up for ₹3 crore+ opening day, over 38K tickets sold

Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is set to debut in cinema, continuing its war against OTT. Going by the advance booking details, the film is set to have a decent start if not extraordinary on its day 1.

Sitaare Zameen Par Advance Booking Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on 20 June. Advanced bookings have begun.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Aamir's film will be screened in over 6,000 shows across India.

As of Thursday morning, Sitaare Zameen Par has so far sold 38,756 tickets for 6,128 shows in all formats nationwide. The film has now collected a gross of ₹99.7 lakh from ticket sales.

Considering blocked seats, the film will have an opening with ₹3.61 crore gross earnings.

Delhi region tops the list of regions with the maximum revenue from day 1 advance booking. Next on the list is Maharashtra, followed by Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru have shown the highest number of screenings for Sitaare Zameen Par.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Sitaare Zameen Par is still far away from Aamir's previous releases – Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Both of the films which tanked at the box office, showed strong signs during its advance booking.

However, one must also consider that Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par, is said to be made on a much smaller budget. The film's success would depend on new strategies adopted by Aamir's team and word-of-mouth from the audience.

New strategies for Sitaare Zameen Par: Report According to a report of Bollywood Hungama, the makers and distributors have shared a detailed list of release guidelines with the exhibitors.

With clearance from CBFC for Sitaare Zameen Par now in place, distributors have issued new guidelines for theatres nationwide. The film cannot be screened before 9:00 am, ensuring a uniform start time across all cinema halls in India. Theatres have been directed to apply popular weekend pricing, slightly higher than usual but not at blockbuster levels as Aamir Khan has opted for affordability over premium rates to ensure the film remains accessible to a wider audience.

Single-screen theatres must exclusively play Sitaare Zameen Par throughout the day, while multiplexes are required to follow a fixed show count based on their screen numbers, with up to 31 daily shows for those with 10 or more screens, as per the report.

Sitaare Zameen Par It is directed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame. Besides Aamir in the lead, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza as the female star.

It marks the acting debut of 10 neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.