Sitaare Zameen Par audience review: Aamir Khan's film leaves people in tears, ‘Very good film after a big gap’

Sitaare Zameen Par audience review: Aamir Khan awaits the release of his much-anticipated film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Ahead of its release, the makers held a special screening of the film. The first audience reviews of the film are in, as Aamir Khan personally visited the screening venue to witness the reactions firsthand.

Sitaare Zameen Par audience review A video from the screening has now emerged on Reddit.

Someone from the audience told Aamir Khan after the screening, “You looked after many aspects of sensitivity. Kudos to the writer, director and the dialogues.” The actor responded saying, "It’s an important issue for all of us.”

“After Taare Zameen Par, a very good film has come to theatres after a big gap. There have been movies that came after that, but this will change perceptions,” added another. One more, who works with Muskan Foundation, an NGO for differently abled children, praised Aamir's film and said, “Very well kept and captured messages. I really appreciate it.”

Yet another quipped, “Last twist was also great. You made us cry at that point. Beautifully made film.”

Aamir seemingly interacted with the audience for quiet sometime, telling them about his film.

He went on to shared how everyone including the special needs actors enjoyed while working in the film.

He also shared that often conflicts between creative people take place while working in a film, however, it did not happen for once during his project. He also said that there was no difference working with the actors who are differently abled.

Sitaare Zameen Par The sports comedy-drama is the ‘sequel’ to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Helmed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza as the female lead. The film marks the acting debut of ten actors – Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

In the film, Aamir plays Gulshan, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, he is ordered to either go to jail or do 90 days of community service as the coach of a team of specially-abled basketball players.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.