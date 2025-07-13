Sitaare Zameen Par BO Collection Day 24: Aamir Khan’s film inches closer to ₹200 crore mark, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 24: Aamir Khan’s sports drama reached its fourth weekend on Sunday and has successfully managed to attract audience to the box office on its 24th day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 24: Aamir Khan’s emotional powerhouse, which is the ‘spiritual’ successor to Taare Zameen Par, marked 177.78 percent increase in domestic business on Saturday and did a business of ₹2.5 crore in India on Day 23.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the Bollywood's remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions”, earned an estimated ₹1.48 crore India net on its twenty-fourth day for all languages.

Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 34.61% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Morning Shows: 21.16%

Afternoon Shows: 48.05%

Evening Shows: yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained

Among the places where Sitaare Zameen Par had the maximum occupancy on Sunday include Chennai (65%), followed by Hyderabad, (47.50%), Pune (47%), Bengaluru (46.50%), Lucknow (38.50%), NCR (38%), and Mumbai 36.50%).

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection As RS Prasanna directorial movie moves closer to ₹250 crore mark, it minted ₹242.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 23 days. In the overseas market the movie, which premiered in theatres on June 20, collected ₹54 crore gross. It collected ₹79 lakh in Tamil and ₹44 lakh in Telegu.

Made on a budget of ₹80 crore, Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the sixth highest grossing Indian movie of the year, according to IMDb.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead in Aamir Khan starrer. Sitaare Zameen Par cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Ankita Sehgal, Gurpal Singh, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar and Ashish Pendse in key roles.