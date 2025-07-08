Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's movie crosses ₹150 crore after 19 days, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid 231.5 crore globally.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Jul 2025, 04:56 PM IST
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a spiritual sequel of 'Taare Zameen Par'.
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a spiritual sequel of 'Taare Zameen Par'.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 19: Aamir Khan's movie Sitaare Zameen Par has finally hit the 150 crore mark after being inches away from it for the past three days, as its earnings fall drastically in week 3.

Despite Aamir's “no OTT” policy for the movie, the trend for Sitaare Zameen Par faded after fierce competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and two Hollywood biggies—Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1.

All these movies are targeting the urban audience.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 19

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned a meagre 60,00,000 till 5 PM on Tuesday, Day 19.

This brings the total earnings of the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer to 150.65 crore. By the end of Saturday, Day 16, the collection was already near 150 crore, with 142.55 crore.

These are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Tuesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Also Read | Salman Khan stops bodyguard from pushing kid at Sitaare Zameen Par screening

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy

Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 7.97% occupancy on July 8.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 10.96%

Afternoon Shows: 16.73%

The numbers for the evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Also Read | Sitaare Zameen Par: CBFC asks Aamir Khan to insert PM Modi’s quote in disclaimer

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid 231.5 crore globally in 17 days. Its overseas collection stood at 53.75 crore, while its India gross was 177.75 crore.

The numbers are yet to be updated.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Cast

Other than Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Ankita Sehgal, Gurpal Singh, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar and Ashish Pendse in key roles.

Also Read | Aamir Khan maintains ‘NO OTT’ for Sitaare Zameen Par, rejects ₹120 crore offer

No OTT approach

Aamir Khan reportedly has a very different plan for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Instead of selling the streaming rights to any major OTT service, the actor will likely release the movie on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee, to allow him to have full control over its release window and pricing.

While trade analyst Komal Nahta said the actor is taking a stand against the current trend of early digital releases in the hope of restoring the theatre-going culture in India.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentSitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's movie crosses ₹150 crore after 19 days, mints THIS amount
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.