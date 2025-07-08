Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's movie crosses ₹150 crore after 19 days, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 19: Aamir Khan's movie Sitaare Zameen Par has finally hit the ₹150 crore mark after being inches away from it for the past three days, as its earnings fall drastically in week 3.

Despite Aamir's “no OTT” policy for the movie, the trend for Sitaare Zameen Par faded after fierce competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and two Hollywood biggies—Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1.

All these movies are targeting the urban audience.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 19 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned a meagre ₹60,00,000 till 5 PM on Tuesday, Day 19.

This brings the total earnings of the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer to ₹150.65 crore. By the end of Saturday, Day 16, the collection was already near ₹150 crore, with ₹142.55 crore.

These are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Tuesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 7.97% occupancy on July 8.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 10.96%

Afternoon Shows: 16.73%

The numbers for the evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid ₹231.5 crore globally in 17 days. Its overseas collection stood at ₹53.75 crore, while its India gross was ₹177.75 crore.

The numbers are yet to be updated.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Cast Other than Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Ankita Sehgal, Gurpal Singh, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar and Ashish Pendse in key roles.

No OTT approach Aamir Khan reportedly has a very different plan for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Instead of selling the streaming rights to any major OTT service, the actor will likely release the movie on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee, to allow him to have full control over its release window and pricing.