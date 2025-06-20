Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer sees slow start; mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par is predicted to have a slow start at the box office. The film was released on Friday. Directed by RS Prasanna, it is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par made a business of ₹4.76 crore on Friday, June 20.

It is to be noted that this is the live data from the website and subject to changes. The final figures will be out post 10 pm.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection vs advance booking The Aamir Khan movie was reported to release in theatres with over ₹6 crore business on day 1 if advance booking is considered. As per the website, the film had sold 1,15,344 tickets for 9,542 shows in all languages nationwide in advance booking.

Without blocked seats, the Aamir Khan sequel was poised to make a business of ₹3.31 crore from advance booking ticket sales. In total, the film was said to open with ₹6.88 crore gross earnings, including blocked seats.

The film is following a strictly theatrical release policy which means it might not see its OTT release soon or ever. The film is also experimenting with several new strategies, as per a report of Bollywood Hungama.

It is majorly clashing with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, which has now slowed down at the ticket window.

Talking about Sitaare Zameen Par's box office performance trends and early estimates, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Live Mint that Aamir's film will rely on word-of-mouth.

He said, "The advance booking is not in sync with the star status of Aamir Khan. Yes, the advances should have been better because Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after a big gap with his own production, starring in it. It should have been better. I genuinely believe Sitaare Zameen Par is a word-of-mouth film. It should grow with word of mouth.”

Sitaare Zameen Par reviews Going by the early reviews from the audience, the film has been dubbed as a 'well-intentioned film.' Critics reviews also hailed Aamir Khan's performance in the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par is said to be the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones.