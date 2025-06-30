Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan's movie inches towards ₹200 crore mark, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan's film, Sitaare Zameen Par, made a strong comeback in the second week of release and has maintained its momentum at the box office. Though its earning declined on Monday, it inched towards ₹200 crore mark. Directed by RS Prasanna, it is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 11: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par made an estimated business of ₹1.37 crore on Monday, June 30, compared to Sunday when it minted ₹14.5 crore.

The film saw an overall 12.39% occupancy in Hindi language on Sunday. It also released in Tamil and Telugu.

Morning Shows: 10.69%

Afternoon Shows: 14.08%

Evening Shows: yet to be accessed

Night Shows: yet to be accessed

The maximum occupancy for Sitaare Zameen Par was observed in Jaipur (23%), followed by Bengaluru (17.5%), NCR (16.5%), Chennai (15.5%), Lucknow (14.5%) and Chandigarh/Mumbai (13.5%).

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Collection Day 11: As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par collected an overall ₹198 crore worldwide till Sunday, which includes ₹122.65 crore (India net) and ₹36 crore from overseas. The film earned ₹67 lakh in Tamil and ₹40 lakh in Telegu.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection vs advance booking: The Aamir Khan movie was reported to release in theatres with over ₹6 crore business on day 1 if advance booking is considered. As per the website, the film had sold 1,15,344 tickets for 9,542 shows in all languages nationwide in advance booking.

Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT? The filmmakers will not be releasing ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on any streaming platform. Hence, the movie is theatre-only release. Aamir Khan Productions reacted after Multiplex Association of India praised this decision.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast: Alongside lead actor Amir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par star cast includes Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala and Ankita Sehgal in key roles.