Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan movie enters ₹200 crore club despite 75% drop in earnings

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 11: Aamir Khan's sports drama film is breaking records. Released in multiple languages, RS Prasanna directorial movie entered ₹200 crore club on Monday. Let's have a look at some key stats of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 11 An official remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions,” the movie crossed ₹200 crore gross mark worldwide on Day 11. The spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par raked in an estimated ₹126.4 crore net at the domestic box office during its eleven-day run in theatres, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie opened to a massive ₹10.7 crore net on June 20. Its earnings dropped 74.14 percent on Day 11, when it minted single digit figures. It did a business of ₹3.75 crore net in India on Monday, June 30.

After making ₹88.9 crore net in its first week, the movie continued to dominate the box office and collected ₹27.1 crore net over the second weekend, according to Sacnilk.

On Sunday, June 29, Aamir Khan's comedy drama achieved a remarkable milestone as it became 6th Bollywood movie of the year to cross ₹100 crore mark. This mark's 7th movie of the 60-year-old actor and first in 7 years to enter ₹100 crore club.

Film trades analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#SitaareZameenPar [#SZP] is unstoppable, continues to be the first choice of moviegoers… The remarkable growth on Saturday and Sunday – despite multiple new releases – reaffirms that the film isn't slowing down soon.”

Sitaare Zameen Par cast Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the sports drama features Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Gurpal Singh, and Ankita Sehgal in key roles, alongside lead actor Aamir Khan.