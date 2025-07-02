Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 12: Aamir Khan’s film holds strong, crosses ₹130 crore in India

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par continued its steady theatrical run on Day 12, taking its domestic box office total past the ₹130 crore mark on Tuesday.

Released on June 20, the film has been performing consistently through its second week. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹4 crore on July 1, helped in part by discounted ticket pricing offered on the day, a factor that is expected to have boosted footfalls.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted, “Sitaare Zameen Par remains steady on its second Monday. The discounted ticket pricing initiative on Tuesday should help attract more viewers.”

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 12 The film recorded an 18.29% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with night shows leading at 25.84%.

Morning and afternoon slots saw 11.01% and 15.51% occupancy respectively, while evening shows drew in 20.79%. Major metro cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chennai contributed significantly to the day’s turnout.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Collection Globally, the Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza starrer has raked in ₹202.4 crore in total. This includes ₹151.4 crore gross from India and ₹51 crore from overseas markets.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film has been lauded for its emotional narrative and continues to draw family audiences even into its second week.