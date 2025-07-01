Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 12: Aamir Khan's movie nears ₹130 crore on Tuesday, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 12: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has maintained a steady performance at the box office, bringing it closer to the ₹130 crore-mark on Tuesday, Day 12.

Unlike last week, the movie, which was released in theatres on June 20, is available for discounted tickets this Tuesday, July 1.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, with a discount on Sitaare Zameen Par tickets, the movie is likely to see a boost in its footfall.

Adarsh said, “Sitaare Zameen Par remains steady on its second Monday. The film is availing the discounted ticket pricing initiative today [Tuesday], which should help boost footfalls.”

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 12 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer earned ₹2.23 crore on Tuesday, Day 12.

Sitaare Zameen Par's earnings were hit by 74.14% on Monday, June 30, dropping to a collection of ₹3.75 crore on Day 11.

However, the movie has maintained a steady pace at the box office, which has helped it reach near the ₹130 crore mark in 12 days.

Currently, the movie's total earnings stand at ₹128.63 crore and will likely cross the ₹130 crore mark today.

However, these are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Tuesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 13.26% occupancy on July 1.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 11.01%

Afternoon Shows: 15.51%

The numbers for the evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Jaipur, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Chennai recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Also Read | Vir Das gives audience reasons to watch Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid ₹202.4 crore globally in 12 days.