Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 13: Aamir Khan's movie mints THIS amount ahead of clash with Metro In Dino

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 13: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has maintained a strong hold on the Indian box office for almost two weeks now, crossing the ₹130 crore mark in 13 days.

It is now gearing up for a fierce competition from Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino from Friday, July 4.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sitaare Zameen Par has done best business in urban centres, and this latest release is most likely to impact it.

“The arrival of Metro In Dino this Friday could impact its performance at urban centres, where the film is currently doing its best business,” he said.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 13 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par had a dull day at the box office on Wednesday, July 2, minting just ₹83,00,000 by 5 PM.

However, the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer maintained a strong hold at the numbers on Tuesday, thanks to the discounted ticket pricing.

“Sitaare Zameen Par maintains a strong hold on its second Tuesday – the discounted ticket pricing initiative has given a much-needed boost to footfalls,” Taran Adarsh wrote.

Currently, the movie's total earnings stand at ₹130.98 crore.

However, these are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Tuesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 9.35% occupancy on July 2.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.51%

Afternoon Shows: 10.19%

The numbers for the evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid ₹202.4 crore globally in 12 days. Its overseas collection stood at ₹51 crore, while its India gross was ₹151.4 crore.