Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 13: Aamir Khan's movie remains slow and steady, crosses ₹130 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 13: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par may have seen a dip post the weekend, but it is still holding steady at the box office. The film will soon clash with filmmaker Anurag Basu's spiritual sequel, Metro…In Dino.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 13 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par has now crossed ₹130 crore mark at the domestic box office on day 13.

The film earned ₹2.75 crore as per early estimates on its day 13 since release. With this, the total earnings of the film now stand at ₹132.90 crore.

However, the earnings saw a slight decline of about 26.67% on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.69% on Wednesday.

The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.51%

Afternoon Shows: 10.19%

Evening Shows: 11.70%

Night Shows: 12.34%

The film was also released in Tamil and Telugu.

Two weeks after its theatrical release, Delhi NCR continues to lead with the highest occupancy and number of shows. Mumbai holds the second spot, followed by Pune and Ahmedabad.

Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside 10 neurodivergent actors who marked their debut with the Aamir Khan film.

The film team held a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis. The event was organised for specially-abled students.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to the hit movie Taare Zameen Par. In the sports drama, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who is tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children after a driving case.

The film will soon clash with Metro…In Dino starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.