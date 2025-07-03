Subscribe

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 14: Aamir Khan's film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 14: The film saw an overall 8.53% occupancy in Hindi language on Thursday. It also released in Tamil and Telugu.

Updated3 Jul 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par box office prediction: Aamir Khan's film released in theatres on 20 June.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 14: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's sports drama film, released on 20 June, is still breaking records and attracting audience at the silver screens. Released in multiple languages, RS Prasanna directorial movie entered 200 crore club on Monday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 14:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par made an estimated business of 97 lakh on Thursday, July 3, compared to Wednesday when it minted 2.75 crore.

Morning Shows: 7.66%

Afternoon Shows: 9.39%

Evening Shows: yet to be accessed

Night Shows: yet to be accessed

The maximum occupancy for Sitaare Zameen Par was observed in Bengaluru (17.5%) and Chennai (13.5%), followed by Jaipur and Mumbai (12%), Hyderabad and Kolkata (9.5%), and NCR (8.5%).

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Collection Day 14:

As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par collected an overall 211.5 crore worldwide till Thursday, which includes 132.9 crore (India net) and 52.5 crore from overseas. The film earned 71 lakh in Tamil and 43 lakh in Telegu.

About Sitaare Zameen Par:

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside 10 neurodivergent actors who marked their debut with the Aamir Khan film.

The film team held a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis. The event was organised for specially-abled students.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to the hit movie Taare Zameen Par. In the sports drama, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who is tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children after a driving case.

The film will soon clash with Metro…In Dino starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sitaare Zameen Par is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

 
