Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15: Aamir Khan’s film heads into 3rd weekend with a 5% drop in earnings

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15: Aamir Khan's sports drama is going strong at the box office. Remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions,” the movie saw 4.80 percent drop in earnings on Friday as it entered week 3. Let's have a look at some key stats of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15 RS Prasanna directorial movie entered ₹200 crore club on Day 11 and has since seen downward trend in earnings. On Day 15 in theatres, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par raked in an estimated ₹2.38 crore net, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk. During its fifteen-day run, it minted ₹137.78 crore net in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#SitaareZameenPar [#SZP] has fared well in its second week, with urban centres driving its business.”

On its opening day, June 20, the movie earned a massive ₹10.7 crore net on June 20. Released in multiple languages, the movie did a business of ₹88.9 crore in first week and ₹46.5 crore net in Week 2, registering 47.69 percent fall in earnings.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, the comedy drama collected ₹214.50 crore gross until Day 14, out of which a gross of ₹52.60 crore came in from overseas collection.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast Produced under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie features Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Gurpal Singh, and Ankita Sehgal, alongside lead actor Aamir Khan.