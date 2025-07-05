Subscribe

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15: Aamir Khan’s film heads into 3rd weekend with a 5% drop in earnings

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15: Aamir Khan's sports drama opened to a massive 10.7 crore net on June 20. Despite a 47.69% fall in Week 2, it entered the 200 crore club on Day 11.

Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Jul 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15: Aamir Khan's movie saw 4.80 percent drop in earnings on Friday.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15: Aamir Khan's movie saw 4.80 percent drop in earnings on Friday.(Screengrab from YouTube/Aamir Khan Talkies)

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15: Aamir Khan's sports drama is going strong at the box office. Remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions,” the movie saw 4.80 percent drop in earnings on Friday as it entered week 3. Let's have a look at some key stats of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15

RS Prasanna directorial movie entered 200 crore club on Day 11 and has since seen downward trend in earnings. On Day 15 in theatres, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par raked in an estimated 2.38 crore net, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk. During its fifteen-day run, it minted 137.78 crore net in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “#SitaareZameenPar [#SZP] has fared well in its second week, with urban centres driving its business.”

On its opening day, June 20, the movie earned a massive 10.7 crore net on June 20. Released in multiple languages, the movie did a business of 88.9 crore in first week and 46.5 crore net in Week 2, registering 47.69 percent fall in earnings.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, the comedy drama collected 214.50 crore gross until Day 14, out of which a gross of 52.60 crore came in from overseas collection.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast

Produced under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie features Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Gurpal Singh, and Ankita Sehgal, alongside lead actor Aamir Khan.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will not release on any OTT platform after its theatrical run, the filmmakers confirmed.

 
