Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 15: Aamir Khan's emotional sequel slows but stays strong at ₹135 Cr

Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated sequel ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has wrapped up its second week at the box office with a steady yet slowing performance. On Day 14 (Thursday), the film collected ₹2.5 crore across India, bringing its total net collection in the domestic market to ₹135.4 crore.

The day 15 collection marks a 9.09% drop from the previous day, signalling the expected weekday slump following a decent second weekend. The week two total stands at ₹46.5 crore, which is a 47.69% drop from the opening week—indicating a clear slowdown in momentum as the film enters its third weekend.

Despite the dip, the film’s overall performance remains strong. The 15-day India gross stands at ₹161.90 crore, while the worldwide total has reached an impressive ₹214.50 crore. Of this, overseas earnings contribute ₹52.60 crore, a sign that Aamir Khan’s global appeal remains intact.

Occupancy figures reflect the gradual decline in footfall. On Day 15, Hindi (2D) occupancy averaged just over 10% throughout the day, with morning shows seeing 7.66% attendance, gradually rising to 11.97% by night.

About Sitaare Zameen Par Directed by R.S. Prasanna, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 cult classic ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The film stars Aamir Khan as a basketball coach assigned to train a group of neurodivergent children after being involved in a driving-related incident. Genelia D’Souza co-stars, and the film notably features ten neurodivergent debutant actors.

On Wednesday, the cast and crew held a special screening in Mumbai for specially-abled students, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Amruta Fadnavis.

As the film enters its third week, it faces competition from ‘Metro…In Dino’, a multi-starrer directed by Anurag Basu. With big names like Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sara Ali Khan, the new release could impact Sitaare Zameen Par’s box office run.

