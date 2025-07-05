‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Aamir Khan's film sees growth, crosses ₹142 Crore

Aamir Khan’s family drama ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ recorded a strong jump on its 16th day at the box office, earning ₹5 crore on the third Saturday. With this, the film’s total domestic collection has reached ₹142.80 crore.

After a dip in earnings on Day 15 (Friday), which brought in ₹2.4 crore, the Saturday collections have offered a fresh boost to the film’s performance. The jump reflects renewed audience interest as the weekend progresses.

In its second week, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ collected ₹46.5 crore, with ₹46.24 crore from the Hindi version, ₹0.17 crore from Tamil, and ₹0.09 crore from Telugu.

On Day 16, the Hindi (2D) version saw a rise in cinema occupancy:

Morning Shows: 12.44%

Afternoon Shows: 23.96%

Evening Shows: 33.82%

The increase in evening show attendance suggests that the film continues to attract families and younger audiences. Analysts note that strong word-of-mouth, Aamir Khan’s presence, and the film’s emotional storyline have helped sustain interest beyond the initial release period.

With Sunday still to come, trade experts expect the film to post even stronger numbers by the end of the weekend. If momentum continues, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ may cross the ₹150 crore mark soon.

This performance reinforces Aamir Khan’s pull at the box office and reflects the audience’s ongoing appetite for heartfelt, message-driven cinema.