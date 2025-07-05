Subscribe

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Aamir Khan's film sees growth, crosses ₹142 Crore

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' earned 5 crore on its 16th day, boosting total collections to 142.80 crore. The film's emotional storyline and strong word-of-mouth have sustained audience interest, suggesting it could surpass 150 crore by the weekend's end.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published5 Jul 2025, 11:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Aamir Khan in a scene from RS Prasanna's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.
Aamir Khan in a scene from RS Prasanna's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.(Live Mint)

Aamir Khan’s family drama ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ recorded a strong jump on its 16th day at the box office, earning 5 crore on the third Saturday. With this, the film’s total domestic collection has reached 142.80 crore.

Advertisement

After a dip in earnings on Day 15 (Friday), which brought in 2.4 crore, the Saturday collections have offered a fresh boost to the film’s performance. The jump reflects renewed audience interest as the weekend progresses.

In its second week, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ collected 46.5 crore, with 46.24 crore from the Hindi version, 0.17 crore from Tamil, and 0.09 crore from Telugu.

Also Read | Small films, big clash: Money lessons from Wes Anderson and Aamir Khan

On Day 16, the Hindi (2D) version saw a rise in cinema occupancy:

Morning Shows: 12.44%

Afternoon Shows: 23.96%

Evening Shows: 33.82%

The increase in evening show attendance suggests that the film continues to attract families and younger audiences. Analysts note that strong word-of-mouth, Aamir Khan’s presence, and the film’s emotional storyline have helped sustain interest beyond the initial release period.

Advertisement

With Sunday still to come, trade experts expect the film to post even stronger numbers by the end of the weekend. If momentum continues, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ may cross the 150 crore mark soon.

This performance reinforces Aamir Khan’s pull at the box office and reflects the audience’s ongoing appetite for heartfelt, message-driven cinema.

More about the film

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 cult classic ‘Taare Zameen Par’. The film stars Aamir Khan as a basketball coach assigned to train a group of neurodivergent children after being involved in a driving-related incident. Genelia D’Souza co-stars, and the film notably features ten neurodivergent debutant actors.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainment‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Aamir Khan's film sees growth, crosses ₹142 Crore
Read Next Story