Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 16: Aamir Khan's film sees jump on third week, inching close to ₹150 cr

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 16: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has entered its third week in cinemas. While the film had a slow yet steady run earlier, it has now seen nearly 100% growth in earnings, thanks to increased footfall in theatres over the weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 16 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimates show that Sitaare Zameen Par has raked in ₹4.75 crore on day 16.

The film saw approximately 97.92% growth from Friday to Saturday earnings.

With this, the total business made by the film is ₹142.55 crore. It is set to hit the ₹150 crore mark soon.

Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 27.56% occupancy on Saturday in Hindi format. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 12.44%

Afternoon Shows: 23.96%

Evening Shows: 33.82%

Night Shows: 40.00%

Delhi NCR and Mumbai continue to lead with the highest number of screenings and audience turnout for the film.

The maximum occupancy for the film was – Mumbai (33.75%), Delhi NCR (25.75%), Pune (34.50%), Bengaluru (44.75%), Hyderabad (48%) and Kolkata (23.25%).

On day 15, Sitaare Zameen Par's India Net Collection was ₹ 137.80 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 217.50 crore, while the Overseas Collection was ₹ 52.70 crore on day 15. The India Gross Collection was ₹ 164.80 for the same day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

It also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside 10 neurodivergent actors--Aroush Datta as Satbir, Gopi Krishnan Varma as Guddu, Vedant Sharmaa as Bantu, Naman Misra as Hargovind, Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji, Rishabh Jain as Raju, Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta, Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi, Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan and Aayush Bhansali as Lotus.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the hit movie Taare Zameen Par.