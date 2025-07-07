Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir Khan movie heads closer to ₹250 crore mark after strong weekend

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir Khan's sports drama is dominating the box office and collected ₹11 crore net in India over the third weekend. The remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions” witnessed 31.58 percent uptick in earnings on Sunday, July 7. Let's dive into some key stats of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17 RS Prasanna directorial movie raked in ₹6.25 crore net at the domestic box office on third Sunday a day after it marked 97.92 percent increase in earnings. On Saturday, the movie collected ₹4.75 crore net in India and is set to cross ₹250 crore mark soon at the worldwide box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Aamir Khan Productions' film did a business of ₹224 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 16 days by raking in ₹53.50 crore gross from the overseas market.

Produced under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie features Genelia Deshmukh in female lead alongside Aamir Khan. The ensemble cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Gurpal Singh, and Ankita Sehgal in key roles.

Advertisement

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Aamir Khan is set to appear as chief guest at the 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next month. The Film Festival spanning 11 days is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 25.

In a post on Instagram, IFFM said, “Melbourne, please welcome AAMIR KHAN for the 16th edition of IFFM. From redefining storytelling in Indian cinema to breaking box office records and pushing creative boundaries with every film--Aamir Khan stands tall as a legend who has shaped generations of cinegoers.”