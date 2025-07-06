Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir Khan's movie nears ₹150 crore mark, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Arshdeep Kaur
Published6 Jul 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Aamir Khan in a scene from RS Prasanna's upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is less than 5 crore shy of achieving the 150 crore mark by the end of three weeks at the Indian box office.

The movie, which had a significant hold on urban cities earlier, is now facing tough competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which, too, focuses on the same target audience.

However, the potential of both Sitaare Zameen Par and Metro In Dino in metro cities is being impacted by stiff competition from the Hollywood biggies – Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1.

Also Read | Aamir Khan maintains ‘NO OTT’ for Sitaare Zameen Par, rejects ₹120 crore offer

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 17

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 3.23 crore till 5 PM on Sunday, Day 17.

With this, the movie's total earnings have climbed to 145.78 crore, which is nearly 4 crore away from the 150 crore mark.

These are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Sunday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Therefore, a decent jump in the second half of the day may help the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer to cross the mark by the end of the day.

By the end of Saturday, Day 16, the movie had collected 142.55 crore, of which its Tamil version garnered 74,00,000 and its Telugu variant earned 44,00,000.

Also Read | Sitaare Zameen Par: CBFC asks Aamir Khan to insert PM Modi’s quote in disclaimer

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy

Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 13.83% occupancy on July 6.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 23.03%

Afternoon Shows: 40.62%

The numbers for the evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet as he surprises special actors on Aamir Khan's

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid 217.5 crore globally in 16 days. Its overseas collection stood at 51.7 crore, while its India gross was 164.8 crore.

The numbers are yet to be updated for Day 17.

