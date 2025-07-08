Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan movie's gold rush slows down, earnings drop 81%

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan's sports drama will not release on any OTT platform after its theatrical run, the filmmakers confirmed. The movie saw 81% drop in earnings on 3rd Monday in theatres.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan's sports drama seems to be losing steam at the box office after its collection dropped 80.65 percent on third Monday in theatres. Making 250 crore mark a distant dream, the Bollywood movie is losing momentum after its splendid performance over the third weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18

On July 7, RS Prasanna directorial movie raked in 1.19 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par made headlines after it minted 6.15 crore net on third Sunday. The remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions" did a business of 149.89 crore net at the domestic box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

Produced under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie grossed 231.50 crore at the box office till July 6. A total of 53.75 crore gross earnings came from overseas collection.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast

Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead in Aamir Khan starrer. Sitaare Zameen Par cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Ankita Sehgal, Gurpal Singh, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar and Ashish Pendse in key roles.

Coolie movie

Aamir khan will be next seen in much-anticipated Tamil film of the year — Coolie. He will play a bold role named Dahaa in Rajinikanth starrer. This movie marks the biggest project in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's career.

