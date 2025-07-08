Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan movie's gold rush slows down, earnings drop 81%

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan's sports drama seems to be losing steam at the box office after its collection dropped 80.65 percent on third Monday in theatres. Making ₹250 crore mark a distant dream, the Bollywood movie is losing momentum after its splendid performance over the third weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18 On July 7, RS Prasanna directorial movie raked in ₹1.19 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par made headlines after it minted ₹6.15 crore net on third Sunday. The remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions" did a business of ₹149.89 crore net at the domestic box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Produced under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie grossed ₹231.50 crore at the box office till July 6. A total of ₹53.75 crore gross earnings came from overseas collection.

Also Read | Anirudh Ravichander says Rajinikanth enjoyed dancing to 'Chikitu' for Coolie

Sitaare Zameen Par cast Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead in Aamir Khan starrer. Sitaare Zameen Par cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Ankita Sehgal, Gurpal Singh, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar and Ashish Pendse in key roles.