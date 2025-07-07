Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan's movie sees drastic fall in Monday earnings, mints...

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan's movie Sitaare Zameen Par saw a drastic fall in its earnings on Monday, Day 18, keeping the movie away from the prestigious ₹150 crore mark for at least another day.

The movie had a significant hold on urban cities, but is now facing tough competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which, too, focuses on the same target audience.

However, metro cities' potential is being hit by stiff competition from the Hollywood biggies—Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned a meagre ₹70,00,000 till 6 PM on Monday, Day 18.

This means that the movie's total earnings remain below the ₹150 crore mark, at ₹149.4 crore.

These are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Monday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Therefore, a decent jump in the second half of the day may help the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer to cross the mark by the end of the day.

By the end of Saturday, Day 16, the movie had collected ₹142.55 crore, of which its Tamil version garnered ₹74,00,000 and its Telugu variant earned ₹44,00,000.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 7.97% occupancy on July 7.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 6.40%

Afternoon Shows: 9.54%

The numbers for the evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Also Read | Vir Das gives audience reasons to watch Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid ₹231.5 crore globally in 17 days. Its overseas collection stood at ₹53.75 crore, while its India gross was ₹177.75 crore.