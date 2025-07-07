Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan's movie sees drastic fall in Monday earnings, mints...

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid 231.5 crore globally.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published7 Jul 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: The movie is away from the prestigious <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 crore mark for another day.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18: Aamir Khan's movie Sitaare Zameen Par saw a drastic fall in its earnings on Monday, Day 18, keeping the movie away from the prestigious 150 crore mark for at least another day.

The movie had a significant hold on urban cities, but is now facing tough competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which, too, focuses on the same target audience.

However, metro cities' potential is being hit by stiff competition from the Hollywood biggies—Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 18

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned a meagre 70,00,000 till 6 PM on Monday, Day 18.

This means that the movie's total earnings remain below the 150 crore mark, at 149.4 crore.

These are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Monday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Therefore, a decent jump in the second half of the day may help the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer to cross the mark by the end of the day.

By the end of Saturday, Day 16, the movie had collected 142.55 crore, of which its Tamil version garnered 74,00,000 and its Telugu variant earned 44,00,000.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy

Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 7.97% occupancy on July 7.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 6.40%

Afternoon Shows: 9.54%

The numbers for the evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid 231.5 crore globally in 17 days. Its overseas collection stood at 53.75 crore, while its India gross was 177.75 crore.

The numbers are yet to be updated for Day 18.

