Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 19: Aamir Khan’s fifth biggest hit crosses ₹150 crore mark

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has become a box-office success, earning ₹150.76 crore in 19 days. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the emotional drama is now the actor’s fifth highest-grossing film, surpassing the lifetime collections of Thugs of Hindostan and Ghajini.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 19 On July 8, the R.S. Prasanna directorial earned Rs1.85 crore net in India, as per estimates by film industry tracker Sacnilk. The spiritual follow-up to Taare Zameen Par made headlines after collecting ₹6.15 crore net on its third Sunday. The official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions has done a total domestic business of ₹150.05 crore net so far.

Sitaare Zameen Par Occupancy rate on Day 19 Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film registered an overall occupancy rate of 22.32% on its 19th day, with night shows drawing the largest crowds.

Morning shows began with a modest 10.96% occupancy, which improved to 16.73% in the afternoon. The evening shows saw a further rise at 26.74%, and the night shows peaked at 34.85% occupancy.

About ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Helmed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan alongside Genelia D’Souza, Sitaare Zameen Par serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.

Much like its predecessor, the film is a touching drama that tackles important issues while remaining entertaining and emotionally resonant. This time, the focus is on neurodivergent children, whose challenges and triumphs are portrayed through the lens of a sports drama, striking a chord with audiences.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead opposite Aamir Khan. The ensemble cast includes Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Ankita Sehgal, Gurpal Singh, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar, and Ashish Pendse in key roles.