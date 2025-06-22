Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan movie records 103% uptick in earnings, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan-starrer, most anticipated movie is making waves at the box office. After stellar performance on opening day, the Bollywood movie delivered a strong show on first Saturday by recording a massive 102.80 percent uptick in earnings.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 2 Aamir Khan's movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ premiered on the big screen on Friday, June 20, with a double-digit figure, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Sitaare Zameen Par did a business of ₹21.7 crore in India on Saturday, June 21. On its release day, it was able to rake in less than half of what it earned on Saturday — ₹10.7 crore net. After two-day run-in theatres, the domestic box office collection total stands at ₹32.40 crore net.

The highly awaited film saw heavy footfall in Hindi shows on Saturday and registered an overall 36.16% occupancy. Tamil screenings recorded 32.21% occupancy while Telugu shows registered an overall 18.41% occupancy on June 21.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast Directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the sports comedy drama features an ensemble cast, including Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala Dolly Ahluwalia.

Sitaare Zameen Par will not release on any OTT platform as it is following a strictly theatrical release policy.

Sitaare Zameen Par review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave 4 star rating to the movie and suggested that it is a justified sequel to “Taare Zameen Par.” In a post on X, he stated, “It celebrates humanity in its truest form. The screenplay and writing is of very good standard, direction by RS Prasanna is of top-notch quality.”

Emphasising that the social drama will transform one's perspective towards life and special children, Sumit Kadel said that the movie will make viewers laugh, cry and learn. He added, “Aamir Khan delivers a brilliant and natural performance, his conviction in the subject is commendable…. Gurpal Singh is the second hero of the film, his performance is remarkable.”