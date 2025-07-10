Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Aamir Khan's film hits new low, earns THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par has raked in its low earnings so far on day 20. The film is inching close to its 4th week at the box office. After a weekend boost in business, the film has once again seen a dip in collections during the weekdays.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par Box earned ₹1.25 crore on day 20.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.