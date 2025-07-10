Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Aamir Khan's film hits new low, earns THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par Box has crossed 150 crore mark at the box office. The film is now close to entering its 4th week in its theatrical run.

Sneha Biswas
Published10 Jul 2025, 06:29 AM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's film has recorded a dip in earnings once again.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's film has recorded a dip in earnings once again.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par has raked in its low earnings so far on day 20. The film is inching close to its 4th week at the box office. After a weekend boost in business, the film has once again seen a dip in collections during the weekdays.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par Box earned 1.25 crore on day 20.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentSitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Aamir Khan's film hits new low, earns THIS amount
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.