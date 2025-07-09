Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Aamir Khan's movie maintains momentum, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par is facing fierce competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and two Hollywood biggies—Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1. All these movies target the urban audience.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published9 Jul 2025, 11:03 PM IST
The movie's total earnings stand at ₹153.25 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: The movie's total earnings stand at ₹153.25 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: As Aamir Khan's movie nears the end of its three-week run in theatres, Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to maintain a steady hold at the Indian box office. The movie maintained its momentum, keeping its earnings over 1 crore each day in Week 3.

It remains to be seen how Aamir's “no OTT” policy will fare for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned a meagre 1.25 crore till 10 PM on Wednesday, Day 20.

This brings the total earnings of the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer to 153.25 crore.

These are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Wednesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include night show collections.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy

Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 8.92% occupancy on July 9.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 6.34%

Afternoon Shows: 9.23%

Evening Shows: 11.18%

The numbers for the night show are yet to be released.

Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Mumbai recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid 233.1 crore globally in 19 days. Its overseas collection stood at 53.75 crore, while its India gross was 179.35 crore.

The numbers are yet to be updated.

No OTT approach

Aamir Khan reportedly has a very different plan for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Instead of selling the streaming rights to any major OTT service, the actor will likely release the movie on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee, to allow him to have full control over its release window and pricing.

While trade analyst Komal Nahta said the actor is taking a stand against the current trend of early digital releases in the hope of restoring the theatre-going culture in India.

