Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: Aamir Khan's movie maintains momentum, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20: As Aamir Khan's movie nears the end of its three-week run in theatres, Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to maintain a steady hold at the Indian box office. The movie maintained its momentum, keeping its earnings over ₹1 crore each day in Week 3.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par is facing fierce competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and two Hollywood biggies—Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1. All these movies target the urban audience.

It remains to be seen how Aamir's “no OTT” policy will fare for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Also Read | Vir Das gives audience reasons to watch Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 20 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned a meagre ₹1.25 crore till 10 PM on Wednesday, Day 20.

This brings the total earnings of the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer to ₹153.25 crore.

These are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Wednesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include night show collections.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 8.92% occupancy on July 9.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 6.34%

Afternoon Shows: 9.23%

Evening Shows: 11.18%

The numbers for the night show are yet to be released.

Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Mumbai recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid ₹233.1 crore globally in 19 days. Its overseas collection stood at ₹53.75 crore, while its India gross was ₹179.35 crore.

The numbers are yet to be updated.

No OTT approach Aamir Khan reportedly has a very different plan for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Advertisement

Instead of selling the streaming rights to any major OTT service, the actor will likely release the movie on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee, to allow him to have full control over its release window and pricing.