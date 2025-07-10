Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21: Aamir Khan's film earnings drops, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par has completed almost three weeks at the box office and collected over ₹200 crore. With the movie going to enter its fourth week, the earnings have dipped.

The earnings of the film dipped by approximately 40% from Day 20 to Day 21. On Day 20, the film minted ₹1.17 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 7.09% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, July 10.

Here are the occupancy shows wise: Morning Shows: 5.77%

Afternoon Shows: 8.40%

Evening Shows: yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained

Chennai continues to have the maximum number of occupancy (26%) for the Aamir Khan film, followed by Jaipur (13%), Lucknow and Delhi (9%), Bengaluru and Hyderabad (8.5%) and Bhopal (8%).

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 20, the film's India Net Collection was ₹153.17 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹235.35 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹53.75 crore on the same day. On day 19, the India Gross Collection was estimated to be ₹181.60 crore. The film minted ₹77 lakh in Tamil and ₹44 lakh in Telegu.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box's digital release As Sitaare Zameen Par is heading towards the end of its theatrical run, the film is still far from releasing on OTT soon.

Aamir Khan had earlier shared that the film would not follow the typical four-week window before heading to streaming platforms. Now, according to the latest reports, instead of selling the digital rights to a major OTT service, the makers are considering a pay-per-view release on YouTube. This strategy is reportedly aimed at giving them full control over the film’s release window and pricing.