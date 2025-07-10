Subscribe

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21: Aamir Khan's film earnings drops, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21: The earnings of the film dipped by approximately 40% from Day 20 to Day 21. Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 7.09% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, July 10.

Updated10 Jul 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par gets a nod from CBFC days after reports of being stalled.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par has completed almost three weeks at the box office and collected over 200 crore. With the movie going to enter its fourth week, the earnings have dipped.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21:

According to the early estimates of the industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par Box earned 60 lakh on day 21.

The earnings of the film dipped by approximately 40% from Day 20 to Day 21. On Day 20, the film minted 1.17 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 7.09% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, July 10.

Here are the occupancy shows wise:

Morning Shows: 5.77%

Afternoon Shows: 8.40%

Evening Shows: yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained

Chennai continues to have the maximum number of occupancy (26%) for the Aamir Khan film, followed by Jaipur (13%), Lucknow and Delhi (9%), Bengaluru and Hyderabad (8.5%) and Bhopal (8%).

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 20, the film's India Net Collection was 153.17 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was 235.35 crore, its Overseas Collection was 53.75 crore on the same day. On day 19, the India Gross Collection was estimated to be 181.60 crore. The film minted 77 lakh in Tamil and 44 lakh in Telegu.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box's digital release

As Sitaare Zameen Par is heading towards the end of its theatrical run, the film is still far from releasing on OTT soon.

Aamir Khan had earlier shared that the film would not follow the typical four-week window before heading to streaming platforms. Now, according to the latest reports, instead of selling the digital rights to a major OTT service, the makers are considering a pay-per-view release on YouTube. This strategy is reportedly aimed at giving them full control over the film’s release window and pricing.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It also stars Genelia D'Souza.

 
