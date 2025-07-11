Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21: Aamir Khan's movie maintains pace ahead of 4th week, earns THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's latest release Sitaare Zameen Par to enter its 4th week at the box office on Friday. The earnings of the film fell over the week days. Going by its performance in previous weeks, the film is likely to improve over the weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 21 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹1.15 crore on day 21. The film has maintained its momentum at the ticket window despite the decline in earnings.

With the latest figure, the total earnings of the film now stands at ₹154.35 crore.

Not just the earnings, but the footfall in theatres have also seen a decline.

Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 9.44% occupancy on Thursday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 5.77%

Afternoon Shows: 8.40%

Evening Shows: 10.72%

Night Shows: 12.85%

Delhi NCR still holds the top spot with the highest screenings of the film. However, Mumbai witnessed the most occupancy.

In terms of both, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are not far behind the two big regions.

Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead, beside Aamir.

The film marked the acting debut of 10 neurodivergent actors--Aroush Datta as Satbir, Gopi Krishnan Varma as Guddu, Vedant Sharmaa as Bantu, Naman Misra as Hargovind, Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji, Rishabh Jain as Raju, Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta, Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi, Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan and Aayush Bhansali as Lotus.

The film is the Bollywood remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. It is based on the story of a suspended basketball coach (played by Aamir Khan) who must serve community service by helping a team of players with disabilities and prepare for a tournament.