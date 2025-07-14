Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25: Aamir Khan's film sees another dip after weekend, earns lowest so far

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par continues its box office run into the fourth week. The film wrapped up its fourth weekend on a positive note with noticeable growth. However, as expected, it witnessed a sharp dip in collections on Monday due to the weekday slowdown.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25 According to the early estimates on industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹19 lakh on day 25. The film saw a 93.33% drop in earnings from Sunday to Monday.

On Sunday, it registered a business of ₹2.85 crore.

The total earnings of Sitaare Zameen Par is ₹160.79 crore. However, these are the live data from the website, based on the morning and afternoon shows. The final figures will be out after the night shows.

The numbers are expected to pick up, but it remains unlikely that the Aamir Khan film will cross ₹1 crore on Monday.

Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed an overall 7.23% occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 5.35%

Afternoon Shows: 9.10%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

Delhi NCR leads with the highest screenings for the film. Only Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad have more than 100 shows of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Other cities across India have mostly replaced screens with new releases.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 24, Sitaare Zameen Par's India Net Collection was ₹ 160 crore. Its India Gross Collection is inching close to the ₹200 crore mark, now standing at ₹ 191.90 crore.

At the international box office, the film's Worldwide Collection was ₹ 245.90 crore on day 24. On the same day, its Overseas Collection ₹ 54 crore, reported the website.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Aamir Khan's films Sitaare Zameen Par has already crossed the lifetime collections of Aamir's film's prequel, Taare Zameen Par. Sitaare Zameen Par is billed as the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par.

Meanwhile, the film also surpassed the earnings of films like Thugs Of Hindostan ( ₹ 145.55 crore), Ghajini ( ₹ 114 crore), Talaash ( ₹ 93.61 crore), Taare Zameen Par ( ₹ 62.95 crore) and Laal Singh Chaddha ( ₹ 61.12 crore).